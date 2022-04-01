Jim Carrey has ‘mixed emotions’ about Paul Dano’s Riddler in The Batman: ‘Some sickos out there might adopt that method’

Paul Dano’s performance as the supervillain in Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman has received a lot of praise. But his particular interpretation was a far cry from the character is usually depicted in comics and other media. He is almost wholly a creation of Dano, Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig.

Case in point, one other major on-screen Riddler was Jim Carrey’s version in 1995 movie Batman Forever and the both interpretations could not be more different. Carrey’s Riddler, in keeping with the rest of the Joel Schumacher movie that attempted something campier and less dark, was a colourful, flamboyant figure who made jokes even as he plotted against the superhero.

Dano’s take, on the other hand, was a sinister figure modelled over the real-world California’s Zodiac Killer that similarly defied law enforcement.

Now, Carrey has commented on Dano’s Riddler and he reveals he has has “mixed emotions” about the way it was written and depicted, though he admits he is yet to see the movie.

While speaking to Unilad, he said, “I’ve not seen it. It’s a very dark version. I have mixed emotions about it.” He went on to praise Dano as an actor but said he worries that the methods of his Riddler, including the way he covers the face of his victims with duct tape, may inspire “some sickos.” He also said he has “a conscience about the things I choose.”

“To each his own and all that. I love [Paul Dano] as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor. I do worry. There’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method…I do have a conscience about the things I choose… I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticise it, but it’s not my kind of thing…it’s very well done, those movies are very well done,” said Carrey.

Carrey will next be seen in the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie, in which he will reprise the role of Robotnik

The Batman also starred Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play Catwoman, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.