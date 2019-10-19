Toggle Menu
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga announce separation

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga made their relationship official after appearing together on the red carpet of Golden Globe awards earlier this year.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga met on the sets of comedy series Kidding where they were paired opposite each other. (Photo: Jim Carrey/Reuters, Ginger Gonzaga/Instagram)

Hollywood star Jim Carrey and actor Ginger Gonzaga have separated after less than a year of dating.

Carrey, 57, and Gonzaga, 35, broke up “months ago”, a source close to the couple told People magazine.

The two met on the sets of comedy series Kidding where they were paired opposite each other.

They made their relationship official after appearing together on the red carpet of Golden Globe awards earlier this year.

Carrey was previously married to actor Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997.

He was also in a relationship with Cathriona White, who died in September 2015 from a prescription drug overdose.

