Jim Carrey gifts 40,000 dollar car to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 crew member

Jim Carrey will return as the villainous Doctor Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Actor Jim Carrey has gifted a new car to a crew member of his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. As per Variety, Carrey held a raffle to commend the crew behind the movie for its work and its grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS, a vehicle worth $40,000.

Carrey will return as the villainous Doctor Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is a sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog. The Paramount Pictures’ film series is based on the video-game franchise from Japanese video-game developer and publisher Sega.

Sonic the Hedgehog received mostly positive critical reviews. It holds a 63 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy — and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career.”

Ben Schwartz voiced the titular character, a cartoony, anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who has escaped his own dimension and has entered ours using magic rings. He befriends a human and together they face off against the evil Doctor Robotnik.

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough played supporting roles.

Jeff Fowler directed the film based on a script written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release on April 8, 2022.