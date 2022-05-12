scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed to headline sci-fi romance Fingernails

Described as a “grounded sci-fi love story", Fingernails film is set in a world where a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 12, 2022 7:00:25 am
Jessie Buckley and Riz AhmedJessie Buckley recently starred in The Lost Daughter while Riz Ahmed featured in Encounter. (Photos: thelostdaughterfilm/Instagram, rizahmed/Instagram)

British stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed are set to feature together in sci-fi romance film Fingernails. Christos Nikou, best known for the 2020 Greek-language drama Apples, will direct the film from a script he penned with Sam Steiner and Stavros Raptis, reported Deadline.

Described as a “grounded sci-fi love story”, the film is set in a world where a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love. To help couples succeed, love institutes have opened to guide them.

“Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she’s received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious, dedicated instructor,” the official plotline read.

Also Read |The Lost Daughter movie review: Olivia Colman deserves another Oscar for Netflix’s elegant Elena Ferrante adaptation

The project is backed by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett‘s Dirty Films along with FilmNation Entertainment, which is also financing. Jerome Duboz will serve as an executive producer.

Buckley is known for her critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as Wild Rose, Judy, I’m Thinking of Ending Things and The Lost Daughter. She currently stars in Alex Garland’s Men.

Ahmed recently won an Oscar for best live-action short film for The Long Goodbye and featured in the Amazon movie Encounter.

