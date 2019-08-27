Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson in final talks for Mortal Kombat film

Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson are in the final negotiations to star in the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McNamee is contesting to play Sonya Blade, while Lawson is up for the role of Kano.

Blade, general of Earthrealm Special Forces, was the first female character introduced in the video game franchise, and has a long-standing feud with Kano, a member of the Black Dragon clan.

Lewis Tan of Wu Assassins and Deadpool 2 fame is also in final talks for an undisclosed lead character.

The project is based on the classic 1990s arcade game that centred around a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy.

The trio would join previously announced members Joe Taslim, who is playing Sub-Zero; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs; and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang.

The reboot is set to be directed by debutant filmmaker Simon McQuoid.

James Wan is attached as producer, along with Michael Clear, Todd Garner and Jeremy Stein.

Greg Russo penned the most recent draft.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021.