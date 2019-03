Actor Jessica Chastain has teased a scene from her upcoming movie It: Chapter Two, saying that it will be the bloodiest sequence to be ever shot for a horror film.

Advertising

The 41-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon asked her about the much-awaited film, which is a sequel to Andy Muschietti’s 2017 hit It.

“I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it. It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene,” she said.

“The next day I was pulling (fake) blood out of my eyeballs,” Chastain added.

The original It, based on Stephen King’s horror novel of the same name, released in 2017 to rave reviews. It scored a rating of 85% at Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus being, “Well-acted and fiendishly frightening with an emotionally affecting story at its core, It amplifies the horror in Stephen King’s classic story without losing touch with its heart.”

It also became a huge box office success. It remains the highest-grossing horror movie to date, both domestic (North America) and worldwide. It grossed over 700 million dollars worldwide

Advertising

Directed by Muschietti, It: Chapter Two will also feature James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgard, Jay Ryan and Bill Hader.

(With PTI inputs)