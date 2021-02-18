Jesse Plemons snatches lead role from Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon has found its lead cast member in Jesse Plemons. (Photo: Sony Pictures Television)

Jesse Plemons has snatched the lead role from Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers of the Flower Moon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plemons, who also starred in Scorsese’s last feature The Irishman, was also wanted by Jordan Peele in his latest film, but, as per THR, the scheduling could not be worked out.

Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Scorsese’s frequent collaborator Robert De Niro. Scorsese will be collaborating with DiCaprio for the sixth time and with De Niro for the tenth time.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a film adaptation of the book of the same name by David Grann. It is set in Oklahoma in 1920s and portrays a series of murders of Osage Nation Native Americans. They were the richest people per capita in the world due to the discovery of oil beneath their land. The rising numbers forced the FBI, then a new organisation, and its young director J Edgar Hoover to open an investigation which revealed a chilling conspiracy.

Plemons, also known for acclaimed crime drama series Breaking Bad, will play the role of Tom White in Killers of the Flower Moon, the FBI agent leading the investigation into the murders. American-Indian actor Lily Gladstone has earlier been roped in to play Mollie Burkhart, who is described as an “Osage married to Ernest Burkhart, who is nephew of a powerful local rancher.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is made on a reported budget of 200 million dollars. It does not have a release date yet.