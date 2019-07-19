Jesse Eisenberg would be up for The Social Network sequel

Jesse Eisenberg, who played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher’s The Social Network, would be happy to be a part of its sequel if Aaron Sorkin ever writes a script.

The 2010 film earned Sorkin the best screenplay Oscar and earlier this year the writer-director expressed interest in a sequel as a lot has happened in the nine years since the film released.

Eisenberg said he has not been approached for a sequel, reported IndieWire.

“I’ve only heard about it in interviews this week. Because I don’t Google my name, this the only way I hear about my future projects,” the actor, who is currently promoting The Art of Self Defense, said during a conversation in New York.

Eisenberg, however, said he would be glad to play the character if an offer comes his way.

“Oh, yeah. To play a good role in a popular thing is very rare. This was an opportunity to play a complicated character that you’d normally play onstage or an art film but on a big scale. For me, that was incredibly fortunate,” he added.

The actor also praised Sorkin for his script but said he was not much aware of the controversies surrounding Facebook and Zuckerberg.

“Sorkin is a genius, and if he chooses to write about something, it’ll obviously be interesting. But I am not aware of either the project or even the current controversy of the company,” he said.

Sorkin, in past interviews, has said that he was more aware of Facebook in 2005 than he was now.

“…but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” Sorkin had told AP.

The Social Network ended with Zuckerberg settling a USD 65 million lawsuit.

The social media platform has been embroiled in other controversies ever since, most prominent being the Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Fake news on social media platforms such as Facebook is another major concern.

Zuckerberg testified before Congress last year where he was questioned about the company’s privacy regulations.

“I just watched a little bit,” Eisenberg said about Zuckerberg’s testimony.

“It’s funny, because a lot of friends who are on Facebook, they are increasingly paranoid about their data. But because I’m not on it, I feel less invested in the controversy of them selling data or whatever,” he added.