scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Jerry Seinfeld’s joke on Pop Tart invention to turn into a Netflix film

Co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the project is inspired by a joke Jerry Seinfeld told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 24, 2021 3:48:03 pm
Jerry Seinfeld unfrostedStand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act, direct and produce Netflix's comedy feature film, titled Unfrosted. (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act and direct a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. According to Variety, Seinfeld will also produce the comedy feature film, titled Unfrosted.

Co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the project is inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts.

Seinfeld had also used the joke during his last stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill, which was released in 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netflix and Seinfeld have collaborated for the interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as two comedy specials — 23 Hours to Kill and 2017’s Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The streamer also landed worldwide rights to his classic sitcom Seinfeld in a five-year deal worth USD 500 million, with the series hitting the service later this year.

Unfrosted will start production in 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Neetu Kapoor is charismatic as ever on Super Dancer 4

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement