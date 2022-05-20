Jeremy Renner thanks Indian crew for getting the job done: ‘Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing’

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner on Friday thanked his Indian crew for all the hard work during the shoot of Rennervations. Though we are yet to get more details about his new venture, several photos and videos from his stay in India are doing the rounds on the internet.

On Friday, Jeremy posted a click of himself driving what looks like a truck. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing #rennervation #garage #india #delhi.” Going by the hashtags, it seems he visited Delhi too.

This comes after Jeremy Renner was recently spotted with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan. As per reports, Jeremy was shooting for his upcoming Disney Plus reality series titled Rennervations in Alwar. In Rennervations, the Oscar nominee gives back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

Earlier, Jeremy had also shared a picture of himself playing gully cricket with kids.

Jeremy Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He also earned Oscar nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town.