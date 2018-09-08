Jeremy Renner teases Hawkeye’s return in Avengers 4

Hawkeye was conspicuously absent in Avengers Infinity War. Hawkeye was conspicuously absent in Avengers Infinity War.

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye seems to have joined the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. The actor, whose archer superhero was conspicuously absent in Avengers Infinity War, shared an image on Instagram teasing its return. Hawkeye was one of the three superheroes – besides Ant-Man and the Wasp – who were not present in massively crowded Infinity War.

Renner shared a closeup of his face, on which he wrote, “Good to be BACK!!!!”. He captioned the image, “Circling the wagons with my good friends @marvel @avengers #letsstretchbitches #hawkeye.”

Although Ant-Man and the Wasp’s absence was explained in the movie of the same name, we still do not know what Hawkeye was doing when the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy were locking horns with the Mad Titan and his Black Order.

In Avengers Infinity War, Thanos achieved his goal of annihilating half the universe. He got his hands on all the infinity stones and snapped his fingers to achieve his goal. Half of the superheroes also got wiped out in the process. Interestingly, nearly all the newcomers – most of the characters introduced after Phase 1 – poofed out of existence. That includes Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-man, nearly the entire Guardians of the Galaxy excluding Rocket, among many others.

Avengers 4 is meant to end the storyline that began with Iron Man back in 2008. Captain Marvel, newest and the most powerful superhero, is also all set to join the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. The heroes would be hoping to not only defeat the intergalactic tyrant but also to turn back time in order to revive the dead superheroes and half the universe that perished with them.

