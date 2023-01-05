Jeremy Renner shares new video from hospital: ‘A not no great ICU day turned to amazing spa day’

MCU star Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye, is currently recuperating in a US hospital after suffering a weather-related accident while plowing snow. The actor on Thursday shared a new video from the hospital.

In the video, Renner is seen on the hospital bed and he is accompanied by his mother and sister. His sister is seen giving him a head massage. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Jeremy Renner had earlier shared a picture from the hospital and thanked his well-wishers for praying for his recovery. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, The New York Times had reported Renner was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds that he had used to tow his car on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno. The accident left the actor in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopaedic injuries, according to a publicist.

Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee for his films The Hurt Locker and The Town. The actor became popular with his role of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s The Hurt Locker.