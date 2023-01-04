scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Jeremy Renner shares first picture from hospital after major snow plow accident: ‘I’m too messed up to type’

Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds that he had used to tow his car on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno.

Jeremy Renner in his first picture from the hospital since he met with an accident on New Year's day Sunday. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner on Wednesday shared a picture from the hospital for the first time since he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday.

The MCU star, known to many as Hawkeye, wrote that he sends “love to all” but added that he’s “too messed up” to type. The 51-year-old actor was in a “critical but stable condition” after undergoing surgery and was in an intensive care unit.

Also Read |What is blunt chest trauma that Avengers star Jeremy Renner is suffering from?

Jeremy Renner shared a picture–which showed him bruised, wearing a hospital gown–from his bed and thanked his well-wishers for praying for his recovery. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the actor captioned on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

According to a report in The New York Times, Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds that he had used to tow his car on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno.

The actor had been helping a family member, who was driving the car and had gotten stuck. After successfully towing the car, Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat to stop the rolling vehicle, but was “run over,” the report stated.

Also Read |Jeremy Renner accident: MCU star Mark Ruffalo, director James Gunn wish the actor ‘full and speedy recovery’

Renner’s Instagram post was filled with comments from several Hollywood stars, including his Avengers co-actors, sending him love and speedy recovery. Actor Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” while Chris Evans commented, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

Filmmaker duo Russo Brothers wrote, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery ♥️” Renner, a two-time acting Oscar nominee, is best known for playing Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 08:50 IST
Next Story

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino says he’s ‘dismayed’ after the criticism for taking a selfie in front of Pele’s coffin

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close