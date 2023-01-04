Jeremy Renner shares first picture from hospital after major snow plow accident: ‘I’m too messed up to type’

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner on Wednesday shared a picture from the hospital for the first time since he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday.

The MCU star, known to many as Hawkeye, wrote that he sends “love to all” but added that he’s “too messed up” to type. The 51-year-old actor was in a “critical but stable condition” after undergoing surgery and was in an intensive care unit.

Also Read | What is blunt chest trauma that Avengers star Jeremy Renner is suffering from?

Jeremy Renner shared a picture–which showed him bruised, wearing a hospital gown–from his bed and thanked his well-wishers for praying for his recovery. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the actor captioned on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

According to a report in The New York Times, Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds that he had used to tow his car on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno.

The actor had been helping a family member, who was driving the car and had gotten stuck. After successfully towing the car, Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat to stop the rolling vehicle, but was “run over,” the report stated.

Renner’s Instagram post was filled with comments from several Hollywood stars, including his Avengers co-actors, sending him love and speedy recovery. Actor Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” while Chris Evans commented, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Filmmaker duo Russo Brothers wrote, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery ♥️” Renner, a two-time acting Oscar nominee, is best known for playing Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.