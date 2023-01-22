Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones in the snow plow accident, Chris Evans calls him tough and asks: ‘Has anyone checked on the snowcat?’

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner shared a new post where he revealed that he had broken over 30 bones during the snowcat incident. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being run over by a snow plow as he was clearing snow outside his home in Nevada. Renner was critical for several days.

Renner wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of himself in a hospital bed, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens…”

His Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans also tweeted to him, with Hemsworth saying, “You’re a champion mate! We love you.” Chris Evans found time to make a little joke as well and wrote, “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???”