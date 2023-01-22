scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones in the snow plow accident, Chris Evans calls him tough and asks: ‘Has anyone checked on the snowcat?’

Jeremy Runner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being run over by a snow plow as he was clearing snow outside his home in Nevada. Renner was critical for several days.

Jeremy RennerJeremy Renner got injured in January (Photo: jeremyrenner/Instagram)
Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner shared a new post where he revealed that he had broken over 30 bones during the snowcat incident. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being run over by a snow plow as he was clearing snow outside his home in Nevada. Renner was critical for several days.

Also Read |Jeremy Renner is a fighter; he’s our captain who has been injured, says Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon

Renner wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of himself in a hospital bed, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens…”

His Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans also tweeted to him, with Hemsworth saying, “You’re a champion mate! We love you.” Chris Evans found time to make a little joke as well and wrote, “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???”

Renner had used his own snow plough to rescue a family member who was driving his car, but then got stuck in the snow near his house. Renner successfully towed the car free, but when he got out, the plough began to move while empty, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at the time. He was trying to get back into the driver’s seat to stop it from moving, when the vehicle ran over him. Days later, the actor, known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel series, shared a photo from the hospital bed, saying that he was ‘too messed up to type’ and thanked supporters for their love and wishes.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
Coco Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

