scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Jeremy Renner returns home after snowplow accident, shares health update: ‘Outside my brain fog in recovery…’

Jeremy Renner met with a severe accident earlier this month. The actor is now in recovery and has returned home.

jeremy rennerJeremy Renner shared his latest health update. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Jeremy Renner returns home after snowplow accident, shares health update: ‘Outside my brain fog in recovery…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jeremy Renner, who met with a severe accident a few days ago and was hospitalised, has returned home. The actor, while promoting his series Mayor of Kingstown on Twitter, shared his latest health update.

Jeremy shared on Twitter, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏.”

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared that he was missing his happy place as he shared snow covered photos of Reno and Tahoe. “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe,” he wrote.

jeremy renner Jeremy Renner shared this on his Instagram stories.

Jeremy Renner recently turned 52 and celebrated his birthday while he was in the hospital. He shared many photos from the hospital.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have had work done, says Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan: ‘Look at his body, look at her face’

Earlier this month, Renner was trying to get his car out of the snow using a snowplow. After he got the car out, the snowplow severely injured him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

Jeremy Renner was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Hawkeye. He is also working in the ongoing series Mayor of Kingstown. On the film front, he was last seen in a cameo appearance in 2021’s Black Widow.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 17:30 IST
Next Story

Why you must not take vitamin D3 and B12 deficiencies ‘lightly’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close