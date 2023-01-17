Jeremy Renner returns home after snowplow accident, shares health update: ‘Outside my brain fog in recovery…’

Jeremy Renner, who met with a severe accident a few days ago and was hospitalised, has returned home. The actor, while promoting his series Mayor of Kingstown on Twitter, shared his latest health update.

Jeremy shared on Twitter, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏.”

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared that he was missing his happy place as he shared snow covered photos of Reno and Tahoe. “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe,” he wrote.

Jeremy Renner recently turned 52 and celebrated his birthday while he was in the hospital. He shared many photos from the hospital.

Earlier this month, Renner was trying to get his car out of the snow using a snowplow. After he got the car out, the snowplow severely injured him.

Jeremy Renner was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Hawkeye. He is also working in the ongoing series Mayor of Kingstown. On the film front, he was last seen in a cameo appearance in 2021’s Black Widow.