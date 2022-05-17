Jeremy Renner plays cricket with children in Alwar, fans says, ‘Padharo Mhaare Des’

Marvel star Jeremy Renner on Tuesday let his Indian fans know that he is in the country as he shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen playing cricket with children.

Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The 51-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!” he captioned the photograph.

As he shared the photo on Instagram, his fans in India extended a warm welcome to him. “Welcome to india jeremy❤️”, “Padharo Mhaare Des 🙏😍”, “Hawkeye playing cricket in Alwar, what a treat to watch! Welcome to Rajasthan 😀 Hawkeye!”, read a few comments on Renner’s Instagram post.

It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India.

The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago.

“Another avenger added …. Name and super power please?” he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel.

Renner was recently seen in Hawkeye, a Disney Plus series.