Jeremy Renner on Avengers Endgame being his last Marvel film: There’s never a finish line

Avengers: Endgame trailers hint that fans will get to see a lot of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the film. In an exclusive interaction, Jeremy spoke about working in the MCU and the Hawkeye series.

Jeremy Renner feels the rich characters of Marvel Cinematic Universe are deserving enough to have their original series.

Actor Jeremy Renner recently revealed he was initially hesitant to take on the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think you have to experience what fear is. It is just our lack of information or knowledge or ignorance towards a certain event or thing that makes us fearful. I think my first fear, initially, when it came to the MCU was I don’t know if I wanted to be 50 years old and wearing tights. (laughs) I remember that being a fear for me. I had just finished The Hurt Locker. And I am like, ‘Wow, like they knew it is going to be a very big world and like okay, what are you doing for the next ten years essentially?’ I’m like, ‘Hold on a second! I am going to be in this costume when I am older. I am not sure I love these tights.’ So to address that fear I just keep trying on costumes and keep working out,” Jeremy said during an exclusive media interaction in Seoul, South Korea.

Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson form the original six Avengers in the MCU. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Avengers: Endgame is being touted as the last film of several MCU superheroes, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). But will this also mark an end to Jeremy Renner’s stint with the Marvel films?

The actor said, “I don’t know. I feel like there is never a last thing with anything in Marvel. Marvel is a giant universe of storytelling. So I don’t believe that there is ever a finish line. So I would say no.”

As per reports doing the rounds, Jeremy Renner will reprise his superhero role in an original series which will trace the backstory of Hawkeye. When asked about the same, Jeremy said, “I don’t know anything about that. I know there were some rumours about it, but nothing is in stone. Not by any means, they are all just sort of rumours.”

He, however, asserted that with dozens of strong characters in the Marvel universe, having original series on all of them won’t be surprising.

The cast of Avengers: Endgame at its world premiere in Los Angeles. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Facebook)

“All the characters in this world are deserving of or are rich enough to have a back story and character development, to have any story to be told. It is a very rich world hence we have 22 films told on the big screen in a global way. You know, now we have a Racoon! I am sure that sucker also can get his own show,” Jeremy opined.

Avengers: Endgame, which had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, is set to release in India on April 26.

