Jeremy Renner is a fighter; he’s our captain who has been injured, says Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon

Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon has said that Jeremy Renner is a ‘fighter’ and is the ‘captain’ of their team. The actor got seriously injured during a snowcat accident while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, just two weeks before Kingstown’s Season 2 premiere. Nevertheless, Renner shared videos and photos from the hospital, reassuring fans that he was recovering well. He had even posted about the show a couple of times.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dillon recalled that he heard about Renner’s injury from the producers and later saw the news. “It was New Year’s Day, and then we just got all hands on deck. We all wanted to just support him and do press for him. He’s family.” He added that Renner is the ‘captain of the team’. “The show is what we wanted to focus on; it’s what we talk about. I’ve spent 15 years doing it, and in the last couple [of years], I’ve been talking about it intimately with Renner. We’re like a hockey team. He’s our captain who’s been injured, and that’s really all of it. He’s a f**ing fighter. Excuse my language, but that’s the glory of that dude. He’s like Bobby Clarke on the Philadelphia Flyers in the ‘70s. That [comparison] is just terrible,” he said.

Asked whether a delay was considered owing to Jeremy Renner’s accident, Dillon said “No, because everything was rolling. That’s the thing about Jeremy. He just doesn’t want anything to get in the way, you know? He’s a stand-up dude. He just wants it to rock.”

Renner recently returned home from the hospital and is recuperating from the accident.