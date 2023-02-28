scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Jeremy Renner focuses on mental recovery after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

jeremy rennerJeremy Renner shared his latest health update. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)
Jeremy Renner focuses on mental recovery after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has been doing his best to recover from the injuries he sustained in the snow plow accident. On Monday, the Marvel star shared a video of him improving his leg strength with the help of a Technogym bike on Monday.

Renner focused on his left leg as he sat on the chair and pedalled away, using his hand to assist him in the motions. ‘Whatever it takes,’ he captioned the clip.

He also revealed he is working on his mental recovery too by reading The Book Of Awakening: Having The Life You Want By Being Present In The Life You Have, by Mark Nepo – which is a series of daily reflections.

jeremy renner Jeremy Renner shared this on his Instagram story. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram) jeremy renner Jeremy Renner met with an accident in January. (Photo: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Prior to that, Renner — who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada — wrote on Instagram Jan. 21, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.” Renner has been chronicling his recovery ever since surviving the horrifying incident which occurred on New Year’s Day.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Renner’s accident occurred on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member’s car from being stuck in the snow. The actor’s snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plough used by the actor.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 14:10 IST
