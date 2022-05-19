Jeremy Renner filming a project with Anil Kapoor in Alwar, interacts with locals. See photos and videos

Jeremy Renner is in India right now and has been sharing pictures and videos from his trip. The purpose of his trip has now become clear as he was spotted filming a project with Bollywood’s Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan. Photos and videos of the shoot have surfaced online.

In the photos, Renner can be seen with Kapoor, the crew, and some locals. News reports and people who have shared the pictures and videos on social media sites say he is filming the project in Alwar, which may be Rennervations. Earlier, Renner had shared a picture of himself indulging in a game of cricket with local kids. He captioned the photo, “What a blessing of life to discover , learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet ! ❤️🙏😃.”

You can see the pictures and videos of Renner and Kapoor below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ppunkt Fpunkt 🧿🖤 (@pfpunkt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ppunkt Fpunkt 🧿🖤 (@pfpunkt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ppunkt Fpunkt 🧿🖤 (@pfpunkt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.T.Renner 🌀 (@k.t.renner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Renner is best known for playing archer superhero Clint Barton or Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and a Disney+ TV show centred around the character. Clint was an operative of S.H.I.E.L.D before he became an Avenger.

He has also starred in movies such as Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (which, incidentally, also featured Kapoor) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. He also played the lead role in The Bourne Legacy, and has been nominated for Oscars for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

Anil Kapoor, meanwhile, was last seen in Neo-Western Netflix film Thar, opposite his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, Satish Kaushik, Akshay Oberoi, Mandana Karimi, among others.