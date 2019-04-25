Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye turning Ronin in Avengers Endgame: There is always a reason

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was conspicuous by his absence from the events of Avengers: Infinity War as he was sent to house arrest at the end of Captain America: Civil War. The trailers of Endgame have, however, kept him at the forefront, hinting that a lot must have happened in his life around Thanos’ snap, forcing him to return to the original Avengers.

When indianexpress.com asked Jeremy how he reacted to the shocking end of Infinity War as an audience, the actor said, “It really kind of bothered me. And then I realized, well, I am so glad I wasn’t in it. There is a lot of people who turned to dust. It is terrible. I am so glad I was on vacation, playing ping pong.”

Jeremy Renner is one of the six original Avengers. The master archer also shared his most cherished moment playing the superhero.

“I think every moment. I think showing up on set. I am so blessed to be able to make believe for a living. Right? It is my job. And I am blessed to make believe for a living, especially in a costume thing. And so I think the greatest takeaway would be my friendships over the last decade with not only the cast, but also with guys like Chris Castaldi, who is a first AD. He is a guy who runs on the sets and I love him dearly. So there is such a community that was built. So that is the greatest moment and an ongoing moment. And after this is all done, this movie is done, those moments will still continue with my friendships and bonds that I have created with a whole lot of amazing, wonderful people. I have been blessed to be a part of it.”

The trailers of Avengers: Endgame show Jeremy Renner training a girl, who presumably, turns to dust in the aftermath of the snap. So is she Kate Bishop whom Hawkeye is teaching archery? “I haven’t really seen any footage from the movie at all. So I am not quite sure what it is at this moment,” Jeremy said.

The actor’s new hairdo grabbed eyeballs in the trailers of Endgame. When asked if it was Hawkeye disguised as Ronin, Jeremy said, “I did the haircut myself! (laughs)”

As per fan theories, Ronin is a disguised identity that Hawkeye picks while on a mission in Japan. Jeremy added, “There is always a reason for it. But also within the MCU, you have seen costume changes. And here is your Thor who had long hair and he used to have that hammer. I saw in the trailer with Captain Marvel, it is not a hammer anymore. So there is always shifts and changes in things that have grown, just like hair, and the costumes.”