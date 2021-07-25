Jennifer Lopez shares birthday kiss with Ben Affleck, makes relationship Instagram official

It appears Bennifer is a thing again. (Photo: AP and Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

It appears Bennifer is a thing again, officially. Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez made the renewal of her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official in her own style.

She shared a few photos of her 52nd birthday on Instagram. One of those photos featured JLo and actor Ben Affleck kissing.

Earlier, there were reports of Bennifer coming together again. As per a Page Six report, the couple was photographed kissing during a dinner at a Malibu restaurant.

The first rumours began appearing in April, weeks after Jennifer Lopez parted ways with Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, who was earlier dating Ana de Armas, was also newly single. Jennifer and Ben were said to be engaged back in 2002, but things didn’t work out at the time, and the pair ended up going their separate ways.

On the work front, Affleck will next be seen in The Last Duel and Deep Water. He is all set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. The Ezra Miller-led film will also feature Michael Keaton’s return in the role.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.