Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson to star in rom-com Marry Me

Pop diva Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson are set to star in STXfilms’ romantic-comedy Marry Me.

Kat Coiro is directing the film which will likely start shooting later this year.

According to Variety, the script was penned by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

The film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and revolves around a pop star (Lopez), who, moments before marrying her rockstar fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant. She breaks down on stage and picks a random man (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Lopez and Wilson have earlier worked together in 1997’s Anaconda.

The project will mark the third collaboration between STX, Lopez and producers Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina following 2018’s Second Act and the upcoming Hustlers.