Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Jennifer Lopez opens up about moving in with Ben Affleck: ‘It’s an emotional transition’

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck at Las Vegas in July 2022. They hosted a three-day lavish affair on Affleck's Georgia estate in the presence of family and friends.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer LopezBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in July 2022 and the couple is now living their happily-ever-after moments. (Photo: AP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s love story is no less than a hit Hollywood rom-com. The actor-singer was recently quoted by the US-based media outlet, Page Six as saying that mixing with Ben’s family is a kind of ’emotional process’ for her.

As reported by Page Six, while promoting her new film Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer said, “We moved in together. The kids moved in together. It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.” Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have two twins Max and Emme. Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Jennifer added, “And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born,” as reported by Page Six.

Jennifer and Ben were previously about to get married two decades ago, but they separated and went on to start families with other people. However, the glamourous couple is now living their happily-ever-after moments after reuniting last year.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:11 IST
