Thursday, April 15, 2021
J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the 'Today' show on Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
April 15, 2021 8:43:02 pm
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” it said.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

