scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Jennifer Lopez addresses criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name after marriage

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez announced the surname switch after she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. She had signed off her July 17 'On the JLo' newsletter with 'With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck'.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer LopezBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. (Photo: AP)

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who got married earlier this year, has addressed the criticism that she received for taking her husband Ben Affleck‘s last name.

According to E! News, while talking to Vogue for its December issue she said, “What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.” Answering whether she would want her husband to adopt the name Lopez, with a laugh she said, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person,” reported E! News.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ultimately, Jennifer is trying not to focus too much on other people’s opinions. “I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl,” she added.

As per E! News, Jennifer announced the surname switch after she and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. She had signed off her July 17 ‘On the JLo’ newsletter with ‘With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:03:04 am
Next Story

Salman Khan recreates ‘Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya’ with boxer Nikhat Zareen, makes her ‘dreams come true’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta visit gurudwara with their children
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement