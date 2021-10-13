Jennifer Lawrence to headline R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is teaming up with Gene Stupnitsky for an R-rated comedy movie. The film, titled No Hard Feelings, is described as a coming-of-age dramedy. It has been picked up by Sony Pictures, reported Variety.

Stupnitsky, best known for his stint as a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s The Office as well as his directorial debut film Good Boys, will helm the movie from a script that he will write with Joan Phillips.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with Cooke Maroney

No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island.

The project is touted as an R-rated comedy in the vein of Tom Cruise‘s 1983 film Risky Business and Cameron Diaz-starrer Bad Teacher, which Stupnitsky served as an executive producer and writer on.

Sony Pictures reportedly faced some competition from other major studios and streaming services in its pursuit of the project.

Universal Pictures, the studio that backed Stupnitsky’s Good Boys, was also in the fray but Sony eventually came out on top.

The studio now plans to provide the film with an exclusive theatrical release.

No Hard Feelings will be produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky.

Lawrence has a packed slate going ahead as she is set to star in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay. She will also team up with filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino for Mob Girl.

With McKay, the Oscar-winning star has another project, titled Bad Blood, in which she will play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.