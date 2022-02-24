Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney welcome first baby

Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, reported TMZ. The gender and date of the baby’s birth is not know yet.

Reports of her pregnancy began circulating last year, particularly during the promotions of her multi-starrer Netflix movie Don’t Look Up when she was seen sporting a baby bump.

This is the first child of Lawrence and Maroney. Maroney, who is an art dealer, married Lawrence in October 2019 after being linked to her first in 2018. They got hitched in Rhode Island.

Lawrence and Maroney held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including celebrity friends like Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden among others.

On the work front, Lawrence was last seen in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was a satire focussed on climate change and the response of world governments.

It was full of well-known names of Hollywood like Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Next, Lawrence will be seen in Lila Neugebauer’s drama film Red, White and Water opposite Brian Tyree Henry.