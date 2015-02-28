Jennifer Lawrence denies fued with “close friend” David O Russell

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has dismissed rumours of a fight with director David O Russell on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Joy’, saying he was among her “closest friends”.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has dismissed rumours of a fight with director David O Russell on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Joy’, saying he was among her “closest friends”

Lawrence took to Facebook to slam the rumours calling them “tabloid malarkey”.

“I know I don’t go on here a lot because I can barely work email but there’s been a terrible rumor going around the last 24 hours so I wanted to clear it up.

“David O Russell is one of my closest friends and we have an amazing collaborative working relationship. I adore this man and he does not deserve this tabloid malarkey. This movie is going great and I’m having a blast making it!” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Russell’s on-set screaming was apparently method acting intended to draw emotion from Lawrence.

Megan Ellison, a ‘Joy’ producer, took to Twitter on Friday evening to distinguish the circling rumours.

“The only thing happening on set between David Russell & Jennifer Lawrence is an extraordinary collaboration. One I’m proud to be a part of,” Ellison wrote.

The director and Lawrence have worked together on ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘American Hustle’. Lawrence won the best actress Oscar for her role in ‘Linings’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App