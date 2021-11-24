Jennifer Lawrence defends making $5 mn less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up: ‘He brings in more box office’

Jennifer Lawrence was ‘number one on the call sheet’ for her new film, Don’t Look Up, but she earned less than what her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio made. In an interview to Vanity Fair, Lawrence revealed that she pushed for top-billing in the film’s credits, and that DiCaprio was ‘gracious’ enough to not challenge it.

Don’t Look Up is a climate change comedy directed by Oscar-winner Adam McKay for Netflix. It features one of the most stacked casts in recent memory; in addition to Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Scott Mescudi, and others.

Asked if she was ‘okay’ with her name appearing on the screen a split-second before DiCaprio’s, Lawrence said, “With being number one on the call sheet? Yeah. And I thought [the credits] should reflect that. Leo was very gracious about it. I think we had something called a Laverne & Shirley, which is this billing they invented where it’s an equal billing. But I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, ‘What if it wasn’t equal?’”

She did, however, make around $5 million less than DiCaprio, who is said to have taken home a $30 million paycheque for the movie. And Lawrence is fine with that. Defending the unequal pay, despite being top-billed, she said, “Yeah, I saw that too. Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen—and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well—is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

Lawrence, like DiCaprio is an Oscar-winner. Don’t Look Up will receive a limited theatrical release on December 10, before it is released worldwide on Netflix on December 24.