Jennifer Lawrence calls Liam Hemsworth brothers ‘animals’

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: November 22, 2015 12:15:20 pm
Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence says her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth and his older brothers Chris and Luke are like a pack of wild animals.
The 25-year-old actress had earlier referred to Liam as “bear” and when asked why she calls him that, she joked, “He’s an animal!”, reported Female First.
Related Article
- Chris, Liam Hemsworth turned down cameo in The Simpsons
- Jennifer Lawrence wants Chris Pratt to play her brother in next film
- Jennifer Lawrence admits kissing Liam Hemsworth off screen
- Last day on ‘Hunger Games’ set incredibly emotional: Jennifer Lawrence
- Liam Hemsworth is toughening me up: Jennifer Lawrence
- Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson are my angels: Jennifer Lawrence
“His whole family, they’re real animals. It’s the craziest family I’ve been around in my life. The way that they communicate is so physical and crazy. They’re disgusting. They’re real bears; they’re animals!,” the American Hustlestar said.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App