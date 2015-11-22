Jennifer Lawrence calls Liam Hemsworth brothers ‘animals’

Jennifer Lawrence talks about her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth and his older brothers. (Source: Reuters) Jennifer Lawrence talks about her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth and his older brothers. (Source: Reuters)

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence says her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth and his older brothers Chris and Luke are like a pack of wild animals.

The 25-year-old actress had earlier referred to Liam as “bear” and when asked why she calls him that, she joked, “He’s an animal!”, reported Female First.

“His whole family, they’re real animals. It’s the craziest family I’ve been around in my life. The way that they communicate is so physical and crazy. They’re disgusting. They’re real bears; they’re animals!,” the American Hustlestar said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App