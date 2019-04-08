Hereditary editor Jennifer Lame joins Christopher Nolan’s new film

Toggle Menu
Christopher Nolan's yet untitled action adventure features John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

Hereditary editor Jennifer Lame’s mainstream credits include Paper Towns and Manchester by the Sea. (Express photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia)

Christopher Nolan has tapped Hereditary fame editor Jennifer Lame for his next directorial venture.

The yet untitled action adventure features John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

Nolan has worked with Australian editor Lee Smith for all his films since 2005’s Batman Begins. Smith also won an Oscar for their last collaboration Dunkirk.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Smith is unavailable for Nolan’s upcoming project because he is working on 1917, the World War I epic being directed by Sam Mendes.

Lame is known for her work on small-budget indie projects. Her mainstream credits include Paper Towns and Manchester by the Sea.

