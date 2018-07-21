Follow Us:
Saturday, July 21, 2018

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen to star in Cats movie musical

Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson have joined the cast of the movie adaptation of the well known musical, Cats. The movie will be directed by Tom Hooper with a screenplay by Lee Hall.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen will star in a new film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Cats”. Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper will helm the project which is expected to start shooting in England in November, reported Deadline. Lee Hall will adapt the screenplay for the musical, which Lloyd Webber based on T.S. Eliot’s children’s poems.

The film will follow the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Hudson, who won an Oscar in 2007 for her role in Dreamgirls, will take on the role of Grizabella, a former “glamour cat” ostracised by the Jellicles, while McKellan will play Old Deuteronomy, the elderly Jellicle Leader. Swift will portray Bombalurina, a flirtatious red cat.

The stage version of the musical is the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history and the sixth-longest-running in London’s West End

