Thursday, June 14, 2018
Latest News

Jennifer Garner makes first public appearance post split

Actress Jennifer Garner debuted public appearance at a fundraiser over two months after announcing separation from actor husband Ben Affleck.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 13, 2015 1:17:27 pm
(Source: Reuters)


Garner and 43-year-old Affleck, who have three children, announced they were divorcing on June 30. They got married in 2005.

She attended the “Think It Up” telethon at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Friday, September 11.

The 43-year-old actress was decked out in a “Think It Up” t-shirt and dark jeans, reported Aceshowbiz.

She did not wear her wedding ring.

She was all smiles as she mingled with the likes of Jessica Biel, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Renner, Seth Meyers, Joe Manganiello, Terry Crews, will.i.am, Julie Chen, Kristen Bell, Jason Bateman, Eric Stonestreet, and J.K. Simmons for the good cause.

The event is a fundraiser, which aims at helping improve education in the US. Pop star Justin Bieber and Kacey Musgraves served as musical guests.

