Jennifer Connelly praises Tom Cruise after he recreates Top Gun motorcycle scene

Actor Jennifer Connelly has praised Hollywood star Tom Cruise for his driving skills after they recreated the iconic motorcycle scene from Top Gun for the sequel.

Advertising

The 48-year-old actor was photographed holding on to Cruise, 56, from the back on a black motorcycle as he drove. The scene is similar to the one featured in the 1986 classic in which Maverick and his love interest Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Blackwood, portrayed by Kelly McGillis, go for a ride.

“That was a fast motorcycle. He is an excellent driver. I was marvelling at it actually because we had this scene. We were doing that and we raced down the street and we pull up at the house that’s supposed to be my house (in the film) and, like, not once was it even half of an inch off.

“Every time it (would) zoom down the street and then stop perfectly exactly on the mark. He’s got skills! For sure,” Connelly told Entertainment Tonight.

The two are set to star in Top Gun: Maverick with Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Val Kilmer is also returning to play the role of Iceman, while Jon Hamm and Miles Teller have joined the cast.

Advertising

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is scheduled for release in June 2020.