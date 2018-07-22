Jennifer Connelly joins Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2

Jennifer Connelly has joined Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Jennifer Connelly has joined Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Actor Jennifer Connelly has joined Tom Cruise in Paramount and Skydance’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. She is known for movies like A Beautiful Mind and He’s Just Not That Into You.

Joe Kosinski (Oblivion) is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 original, reported Variety. Peter Craig (12 Strong) will be writing the screenplay along with Justin Marks (The Jungle Book).

The new movie will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

The actor had posted a photo on Instagram on May 31, 2018, teasing the film. In the picture, Cruise is back in the getup of Maverick and can be seen holding a helmet while looking back at a plane. The words “Feel the need,” are featured on the photo in reference to the famous quote from the original film, “I feel the need, the need for speed.” The post was captioned “#Day1” alluding to the start of the shooting for the movie.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Miles Teller will be starring in the movie as Nick “Goose” Bradshaw’s son and Maverick’s protege, Bradley Bradshaw. Val Kilmer will also reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel.

The movie is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2019.

