Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear a mask, shares photo of hospitalised friend

Actor Jennifer Aniston on Monday revealed a friend’s struggle with coronavirus. She also requested fans to wear a mask to minimise the possibility of contracting the virus.

Aniston shared a photo of her friend Kevin on Instagram. Kevin can be seen lying on a hospital bed, seemingly unconscious, and connected to a ventilator. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor captioned the heartbreaking photo, “This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask. Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself.”

She added, “Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Earlier too, Jennifer Aniston had urged fans to wear a mask whenever possible. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a mask, she wrote, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🏼 If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

Over 14 million people have been infected by coronavirus, and more than 6 lakh people have lost their lives so far.

