Jennifer Aniston says she tried having kids; the ‘selfish narrative’ behind divorce from Brad Pitt hurt her: ‘It was absolute lies…’

Jennifer Aniston was the IT girl of the ’90s. She was one of the lead stars of one of the popular sitcom Friends, and she was everywhere else, too — in commercials, in movies; you name it. However, a few years later, Aniston went through a rough patch personally. Her marriage with Brad Pitt fell apart, and there were many headlines during those days which lay the blame entirely on Aniston, speculating that their relationship didn’t work because she did not want children. In a new interview, Aniston addressed the negativity, and how she emerged from it.

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s**t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s**tty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f**king care. I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jennifer told Allure in a recent interview.

Adding that she did try to get pregnant, but couldn’t, the actor stated, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Adding salt to the wounds were the media headlines claiming she wanted to focus on herself and her career, which is why she did not want to have kids: “The narrative that I was just selfish, (that) I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt separated in 2005; they were together for five years.

Jennifer Aniston has been shooting for The Morning Show’s third season. She also has the Adam Sandler movie Murder Mystery 2 in the pipeline.