‘It was hilarious’: Jennifer Aniston recalls ex-husband Brad Pitt’s cameo on Friends

Out of over 200 episodes she’s filmed for the seminal sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s favourites are the Thanksgiving episodes. Remember the one where her character Rachel baked a Thanksgiving Trifle, which had as much jam, custard, raspberries, bananas, and cream as onions, peas, and beef? Or the one where her then-husband Brad Pitt made a cameo as Rachel’s high school batchmate Will. It’s definitely Jennifer’s Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow’s favourite.

Lisa, who played Phoebe on Friends, confessed she hadn’t watched Friends for the longest time because she was too uncomfortable with watching herself on screen. But after her co-star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, passed away in October 2023, she finally began catching up on the show in his memory. She discussed that experience with Jennifer in a recent on-camera chat.

“What’s your favourite episode? Do you like the Thanksgiving episodes? They were really funny,” Jennifer asked Lisa on Variety’s latest Actor on Actor segment. “The Thanksgiving episode when Brad was on, that was hilarious,” responded Lisa, only for Jennifer to agree and say, “That was hilarious.”

In episode 9 of season 8 of Friends in 2001, titled The One with the Rumour, Brad appeared as Will, a high school batchmate of Ross (David Schwimmer). He’s invited for a Thanksgiving meal by Ross’ sister Monica (Courteney Cox), only to realize that he doesn’t get along with their friend and Ross’ on-and-off love interest Rachel. They exchange barbs and cold vibes throughout the episode.

Five years ago, on Friends: The Reunion special on Netflix, David and Jennifer also recalled Brad’s cameo on the sitcom. “Then your guy was there, Brad,” said David, pointing at Jennifer. “Ya, Pitt was there,” she responded. Interestingly, on the reunion special, Jennifer and David also confessed they were attracted to each other like Ross and Rachel were to each other, but unfortunately, were always committed in one relationship or another throughout the course of the sitcom.

Brad and Jennifer’s relationship

Interestingly, contrary to their onscreen dynamic when Brad appeared on Friends, he was married to Jennifer. They met in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000. However, they split up in 2005. Brad soon began dating Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) co-star Angelina Jolie, before tying the knot in 2014. They also split up in 2016, and are still fighting in court following an ugly custody battle for their six kids.

Meanwhile, Jennifer married actor Justin Theroux in 2015, only to split up a couple of years later. She’s currently going steady with wellness coach Jim Curtis since last year. “I don’t regret any of that time and I’m not here to beat myself up about it,” Jennifer said of her divorce with Brad in 2006.

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“They were seven very intense years together and it was a beautiful, complicated relationship. I will love Brad for the rest of my life and I hope that some day we will be able to be friends again,” she told News of the World. “There were times when I had a little ‘pity-party’ for myself? Sure, there were. Absolutely — who wouldn’t?,” she added.

Jennifer and Brad were last seen meeting publicly at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020. Brad was seen smiling and watching Jennifer’s acceptance speech backstage, after she won a Best Actress honour for the inaugural season of Apple TV’s popular newsroom drama The Morning Show. He was clicked holding Jennifer’s hand backstage as the two greeted each other.

Brad also opened up about Jennifer in 2007. “Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. We would hope the five-year marriage wasn’t a complete waste,” he said in a statement after a controversial interview to Parade Magazine.

“I started getting sick of myself sitting on the couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it,” he said in the interview.

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Movie stars’ cameos on Friends

Meanwhile, Brad wasn’t the only A-list Hollywood star who made a cameo in Friends. The long list includes stalwarts like Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Susan Sarandon, George Clooney, Sean Penn, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Hugh Laurie, Danny Devito, Robin Williams, and Jennifer Coolidge among several others.

Lisa confessed to Jennifer that even while catching up on Friends 22 years after it ended, she’s “still surprised” that such a galaxy of Hollywood stars just popped up on the show. Jennifer agreed and said, “I’m thinking these are real movie stars coming into our sitcom. And they would be so nervous. I would be so surprised by that. Because they were afraid of the audience.”

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Lisa could empathize with them and reasoned, “Because, what’s the tone? It’s not theater, it’s for TV. It’s not a movie. What the hell is this? And it’s a good question,” she said, adding, “When someone asked me how to do it, I said, ‘Oh, just talk louder. Same intention, just increase the energy.” Friends, created by Martha Kauffman and David Crane, ran successfully for 10 seasons from 1994 till 2004.