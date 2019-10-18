Jennifer Aniston on breaking the internet with her Instagram debut: I didn’t mean to break it

Jennifer Aniston made a Guinness world record soon after joining Instagram by posting a reunion photo with her Friends co-stars. She now holds the record for ‘fastest time to reach one million followers’ and she did it in just 5 hours and 16 minutes.

Advertising

Aniston recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and said that she does not know why she joined the social media platform.

Aniston has since shared a couple of more posts on her handle and her follower count now stands at over 13 million followers. Taking a dig at breaking the internet minutes after she joined Instagram, Aniston put up a video where she is seen smashing her phone, she captioned it as, “I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️”

Jennifer Aniston will soon be seen on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show where she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell. The show is based on the behind-the-scenes happenings of a morning show.

Aniston was last seen alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix film Murder Mystery. The makers are working on the sequel of the film.

In a recent interview with Variety, Aniston took a dig at Marvel movies and said, “And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles and Goodbye Girl.”