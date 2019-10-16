Jennifer Aniston makes Instagram debut with nostalgic Friends photo

Actor Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans by making Instagram debut on October 15. The actor wrote her biography on the profile as, ‘My friends call me Jen,’ Later, she shared a photo that made her fans nostalgic. The photo featured Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry; Jennifer Aniston’s co-stars from popular television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which completed 25 years this year.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM” Jennifer Aniston captioned the image.

The Hollywood celebrity reportedly crashed Instagram after sharing the Friends reunion picture.

“How’s that for some morning news?! @jenniferaniston has joined the @instagram world and now I can finally tag her in FRIENDS memes! Welcome Jen! 💞,” Reese Witherspoon, Jen’s The Morning Show co-star, welcomed the actor on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram Hi Jen! x A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

Courtney Cox shared an adorable photo welcoming Jennifer on Instagram. She wrote, “Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it! ♥️♥️♥️”

Aniston is currently promoting Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon