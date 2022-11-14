scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

John Aniston, star of Days of Our Lives and Jennifer Aniston’s father, passes away

Jennifer Aniston posted a tribute to her father John Aniston on Monday on Instagram, announcing that he had died on Friday.

John AnistonJohn Aniston was 89. (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

 

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives,  but his credits also included Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing and Gilmore Girls.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 09:26:14 pm
