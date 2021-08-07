scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends: ‘We have to care about more than just ourselves here’

The Friends star Jennifer Aniston said in a latest interview that there was still a "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts."

By: Reuters |
August 7, 2021 11:18:55 am
Jennifer Aniston covid vaccinationJennifer Aniston was challenged by some followers who asked her why she was worried about being around unvaccinated people when she has been vaccinated.(Photo: AP)

Actor Jennifer Aniston is defending her decision to drop friends and acquaintances who won’t say if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 after questions on social media about the move.

The Friends and The Morning Show star said in an InStyle magazine interview published this week that there was still a “large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts.”

She added that she had, unfortunately, “lost a few people” from her weekly routine who would not disclose if they have been vaccinated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She was challenged by some followers on Instagram, including Robyn Law, author of the weight-loss book “The Body Plan,” who asked why Aniston was worried about being around unvaccinated people when she has been vaccinated.

Also read |Jennifer Aniston wears same pantsuit as Harry Styles, says ‘Call me Harriet Styles’

Aniston responded on her account.

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk,” wrote Aniston.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

Aniston, who has 37.7 million followers on Instagram, rose to fame as Rachel Green in the U.S. television sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004. It followed a group of six New Yorkers in their 20s and 30s.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement