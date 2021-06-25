Jennifer Aniston confirms nothing happened with Friends co-star David Schwimmer, calls ex-husband Brad Pitt her ‘buddy’

Jennifer Aniston has spoken about her relationship with Friends’ co-star David Schwimmer and her Fast Times reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt as she appeared on The Howard Stern Show. The actor was there along with Friends’ alumni Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

‘Never banged David Schwimmer’

Aniston in her clarification said, “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel, and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did,” she shared. “But no, we never, on my life — and Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.” She added, “I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

On the Friends reunion special episode, the two of them, who played Rachel and Ross in sitcom, admitted to crushing on each other while they were shooting Friends, but said that they never acted on their feelings. They made these revelations in the recent reunion episode that aired in May.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer said during the reunion special. “We respected that.” Aniston had further said, “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time. And it wouldn’t have worked.”

‘Buddies with Brad Pitt’

Jennifer also addressed her Fast Times table read reunion with Brad Pitt and squashed rumors of tension between her and former husband Brad Pitt. In September last year, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt participated in a table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity. This was the first time in 15 years since the couple’s much-publicised divorce that they were seen on the same platform.

Here, Jennifer read the character of Linda Barrett, which was originally played by Phoebe Cates and Brad read the character of Brad Hamilton, which was originally played by Judge Reinhold in the 1982 teen classic. The actress described the experience as “absolutely fun” before confirming she and Brad “are buddies.”

She said, “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be or assumed there to be.”

‘Marriage not on my radar’

Aniston also said that marrying again is not on her agenda. When asked if she wants to say ‘I do’ again, the actor replied, “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”