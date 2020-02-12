Jennifer Aniston turns 51, Friends actor receives warm wishes

Jennifer Aniston turned 51 today. (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram) Jennifer Aniston turned 51 today. (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday on February 11. The actor, who is known for her role as Rachel Greene in popular TV show Friends, received warm wishes from her friends, co-stars and many others.

Lisa Kudrow, who shared screen space with Aniston in Friends, took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful. Happy birthday @jenniferaniston I love you.”

“Happy birthday, Jenny!!!” wrote actor Matthew Perry who made his Instagram debut earlier this month. The actor shared screen space with Jennifer Aniston in Friends.

Aniston’s close friend Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller in Friends, posted an adorable photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!”

Reese Witherspoon, who shares screen space with Jennifer Aniston in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, said she could not ask for a better friend. In a tweet, she mentioned, “Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”

Ellen De Generes took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston. I can’t wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs!”

Jennifer Aniston’s former husband Justin Theroux also wished the actor on her birthday. The 48-year-old actor posted a photo of the Friends star on his Instagram story. Over the picture, Theroux wrote, “…grabbing 2020 & another year just like – Happy Birthday B.”

Aniston, meanwhile, turned cover girl for a magazine. She shared the magazine cover on Instagram today.

Sharing the magazine cover, the actor wrote, “Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd