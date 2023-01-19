scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Jenna Ortega screams her way through the trailer of Scream 6, Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed, watch

Scream 6, starring Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox, is all set to hit theatres on March 10.

scream 6The trailer of Scream 6 was released today.

The trailer of Scream 6 was released today and this time Ghostface will tour the city of New York and target the younger generation prior to personally meeting Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). While Mindy, Chad, and Tara relocated far from Woodsboro, California, a new Ghostface awaits the Scream survivors.

In the trailer, Ghostface is clearly going for the kill and is not interested in playing hide and seek or any sort of games. In the opening scene, Sam and Tara Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) run for their lives after Ghostface attacks them at a store. Sam admits, “I had this secret. There’s a darkness inside of me. It followed me here, and it’s going to keep coming for us.”

For the first time since Scream 4, Hayden Panettiere returns to the role of Kirby Reed. Mindy, Chad, Tara and Sam cross paths with Kirby who reveals that she shares a certain history with Gale. Kirby then says, “This isn’t like any other Ghostface.”

Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 6 also stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. The film is all set to hit theatres on March 10

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 21:09 IST
Next Story

One nabbed with 1 kg opium in Handesra

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close