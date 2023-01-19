Jenna Ortega screams her way through the trailer of Scream 6, Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed, watch

The trailer of Scream 6 was released today and this time Ghostface will tour the city of New York and target the younger generation prior to personally meeting Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). While Mindy, Chad, and Tara relocated far from Woodsboro, California, a new Ghostface awaits the Scream survivors.

In the trailer, Ghostface is clearly going for the kill and is not interested in playing hide and seek or any sort of games. In the opening scene, Sam and Tara Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) run for their lives after Ghostface attacks them at a store. Sam admits, “I had this secret. There’s a darkness inside of me. It followed me here, and it’s going to keep coming for us.”

For the first time since Scream 4, Hayden Panettiere returns to the role of Kirby Reed. Mindy, Chad, Tara and Sam cross paths with Kirby who reveals that she shares a certain history with Gale. Kirby then says, “This isn’t like any other Ghostface.”

Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 6 also stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. The film is all set to hit theatres on March 10