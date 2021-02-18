Jemima Goldsmith collaborates with Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali, calls them ‘screen legends’

What's Love Got to Do With It? is Jemima's first writing project. (Photo: Jemima Goldsmith/Twitter)

Film and TV producer Jemima Goldsmith has shared her excitement in working with “South Asian screen legends” Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali in What’s Love Got to Do With It. The film is a British romantic comedy and is being directed by Shekhar Kapur.

What’s Love Got to Do With It also stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry.

Jemima, who has written and co-produced the film, shared two pictures with Sajal and Shabana on her Twitter handle and wrote, “I get to work with these South Asian screen legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali … @Iamsajalali @AzmiShabana.”

What’s Love Got to Do With It is Jemima’s first writing project. She has recently produced Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story season 3 and the HBO documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed.

What’s Love Got to Do With It is expected to be a cross-cultural romantic comedy about love and marriage and is set in UK and South Asia.

What’s Love Got to Do With It marks Shekhar Kapur’s return to direction after 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age, starring Cate Blanchett. Kapur was one of teh directors involved in the 2008 anthology New York, I Love You.