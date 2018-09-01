Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants to play DC’s Lobo

Jeffrey Dean Morgan would like nothing better than to play DC’s Lobo. Jeffrey Dean Morgan would like nothing better than to play DC’s Lobo.

While many of us love DC and Marvel equally, most comic-book and superhero movie fans are bitterly divided. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is best known for Zack Snyder’s Watchmen and starring as the villain Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead, is firmly in the DC camp.

The actor, who also played the role of Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, said at Walker Stalker Con’s event ‘An Evening with Norman & Jeffrey (Norman meaning Normal Reedus), “The only one I want to play is DC and Lobo. He’s badass. Marvel, I don’t know, everyone that’s in it is pretty good. I feel like all the greatest characters, they’re working.”

Lobo first appeared in the Omega Men #3 comic. A Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen creation, Lobo is a mercenary and a bounty hunter who traverse the length and breadth of the universe and sometimes comes in the conflict of DC universe’s heroes while on earth, mostly Superman and the Justice League.

He is basically DC’s Deadpool (while predating the Marvel character), in that he is a foul-mouthed master troll and likes to crack ironic, politically incorrect jokes. At times, Lobo, also called the Main Man, is even more extreme than the Merc with a Mouth. His name literally translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” He committed a genocide on his own people (the entire planet of Czarnia), and is now the final Czarnian. He also has a striking appearance, which is very comic-booky. He is a tall, totally white-skinned, brawny man.

Warner Bros (the studio that owns DC Comics) has been developing a Lobo movie for a while now. Guy Ritchie, who has directed two Sherlock Holmes movies for the studio, was developing one back in 2009. In the most recent update, Transformers director Michael Bay is eyeing the project.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s comment is not offhand. He expressed the desire to play the character in 2009, a year after Watchmen was released. He had told MovieWeb, “Lobo would be very cool. I don’t think that I’m as big as Lobo is, but if you could transplant Mickey Rourke’s body on my head, that would be just great.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd