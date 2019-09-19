Jeffrey Dean Morgan to star in horror film Shrine

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to make a comeback to the horror genre with the adaptation of late British author James Herbert’s novel Shrine.

The actor, who has featured in popular horror series The Walking Dead and Supernatural, will play the lead role in the film produced by Screen Gems.

According to Deadline, Shrine focuses on a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career, but the ‘miracles’ may have a much darker source.

The film will be written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos.

Production on the project will begin in February.