Jeff Goldblum wants to return for Jurassic World 3

Those who went to see Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were disappointed as he had only a very brief role towards the end. The chaotician Ian Malcolm, who famously warned the Jurassic Park creator John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) about the dangers of genetically recreating dinosaurs by saying, “No, I’m, I’m simply saying that life, uh… finds a way”, made an appearance at the end when the dinosaurs were set loose in the wide, wide world.

He made a similar warning in Fallen Kingdom saying, “These creatures were here before us, and if we’re not careful, they’re going to be here after. Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free. Life finds a way.” Sadly, his role was only to give this ominous warning in the film. For the third and final film in the series, though, Goldblum hopes for a bigger role.

Here is what he said when he was asked about it in an interview, “Who knows? I’m curious about it. If nothing else happened, I’d be entirely satisfied and nourished and lucky and thrilled to have done all of this. If I can be of any service, that’s my posture and authentic feeling…I’ve kind of nosed around, ’cause I’ve had such a great time, and [Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow’s] so good. We did that Jeep commercial; he directed that. He’s awful good. I’d like to work with him more on anything. I can imagine, but it’s up to them. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who I think is writing the script with him.”

Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World and JA Bayona took over the duties for Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow will return for the third film. The new Jurassic World series has previously featured BD Wong from the original series. Wong reprised the role of Dr Henry Wu in both Jurassic World and the sequel. Jurassic World 3 is set for a June 11, 2021 release.

